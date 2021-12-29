REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Moja Love viewers can’t wait for the new season of Umndeni

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- Die-hard fans of one of the most loved reality television shows, Umndeni will start off the year in front of their television screens.

The show has a long overdue return as it has been away for such a long time, so much that the viewers of the show can barely wait for it.

Moja Love’s Umndeni is mostly loved for its authentic gay polygamous marriage content that also involves traditional initiation, which is what keeps the viewers glued to their small screens as drama ensues in each episode.

With the trailer for the new season (season 5) being released, the fans of the show have shown their excitement on the Twitter streets.

Umndeni is going to be airing on Moja Love on Saturday, the 1st of January 2022.

See tweeps’ reaction on the return of Umndeni:

 

