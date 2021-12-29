Moja Love viewers can’t wait for the new season of Umndeni

Johannesburg- Die-hard fans of one of the most loved reality television shows, Umndeni will start off the year in front of their television screens.
The show has a long overdue return as it has been away for such a long time, so much that the viewers of the show can barely wait for it.
Moja Love’s Umndeni is mostly loved for its authentic gay polygamous marriage content that also involves traditional initiation, which is what keeps the viewers glued to their small screens as drama ensues in each episode.
With the trailer for the new season (season 5) being released, the fans of the show have shown their excitement on the Twitter streets.
In the brand new Season of #Umndeni
The Maseko family is running the show. They welcome a new member, Mpilo, and it's the end of the journey for Colleen. pic.twitter.com/0HDotPMxzT
— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) December 29, 2021
Umndeni is going to be airing on Moja Love on Saturday, the 1st of January 2022.
See tweeps’ reaction on the return of Umndeni:
Dabulamanzi is the Beyoncé of #Umndeni pls🤌🏾😭 pic.twitter.com/7l0unFhfwl
— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) December 29, 2021
“I’m baaaaack, slay queen sa Maseko” #Umndeni https://t.co/bUWYis1moF
— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄🌞 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) December 29, 2021
I’ve seen enough #Umndeni ads 😩 finally the new season starts this Saturday!
— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄🌞 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) December 29, 2021
#Umndeni expert to be emotional, sad and happy….. the queen said it pic.twitter.com/LJBmHbrnM5
— Sakhile Zuma (@Graytaker) December 29, 2021
Lmao every episode 😂😂 #Umndeni https://t.co/FVdvtUHOE9
— Kamogelo (@K_McGrecoR) December 29, 2021
The trailer of #Umndeni looks so exciting! I can’t wait to see what they have for us
— IG: HloniLesedi 🎬🎭 (@HloniLesedi) December 29, 2021
The content i signed up for #Umndeni on Ch157 MojaLove 20:00pm on Saturdays
— Zee Sithole (@ZeeJobe) December 29, 2021
The day the show lets go of Dabula, that will be the end of it… even Maseko doesn’t match! #Umndeni
— Mthiya (@MbejeMsizie) December 29, 2021
I’m so glad they substituted that show with more equally fun show #Umndeni on Saturdays.
— Bono (@TshivhidzoBono) December 29, 2021
I can’t wait to see how everything unfolds #Umndeni
— princess. (@Ziie___) December 29, 2021
Kolobe uyabuya on our screens 🙌#Umndeni woza Saturday
— Thulani Mlangeni (@ThulaniMlangen6) December 29, 2021
The drama!!! #Umndeni
— S² (@SbohSibisi) December 29, 2021
