Moja Love suspends Jub Jub after controversial Mac G podcast

Johannesburg – Moja Love has suspended Jub Jub following his utterances during Mac G’s podcast and chill.

In a statement, Moja Love said, “Jub Jub conducted an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, which aired on Channel O yesterday, in his personal capacity. Moja Love was not part of the editorial of that interview and is not associated with the content thereof.”

“As a channel, though we don’t condone any Gender Based Violence in any way and under any circumstances. As Moja Love, we have decided to suspend Jub Jub,” the channel further stated.

STATEMENT FROM MOJA LOVE Jub Jub conducted an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, which aired on Channel O yesterday, in his personal capacity. Moja Love was not part of the editorial of that interview and is not associated with the content thereof. 1/2 — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) December 2, 2021

Jub Jub conducted an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, which aired on Channel O earlier this week.

This comes after Jub Jub spoke about Amanda du Pont being the reason why he broke up with Kelly Kumahlo during the podcast.

On Thursday, du Pont posted a video on Instagram where she claimed she was raped by Jub Jub and suffered abuse from him over the period they were together.

On Friday, media personality Masechaba Khumalo came forward and alleged that artist and television presenter Jub Jub has raped her too.

Khumalo, the former Metro FM presenter, said Jub Jub violated her when she was a teenager at his mother ‘s house in Naturena south of Joburg.

She said when Jub Jub raped her she was still a virgin.

Also read:

Masechaba Khumalo comes forward and says Jub Jub raped her as well

Watch: Amanda du Pont says Jub Jub raped her

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click her

Author