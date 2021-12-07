VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Mohale wins big at Africa Choice Awards, announced as male personality of the year

By Coceka Magubeni
Mohale Motaung//Image: Twitter

Johannesburg- Mohale Motaung has been on the move since the year started, and seems to be ending 2021 on a high note.

Motaung scooped up the male personality award at the Africa Choice Awards that were held in Nigeria.

Mohale shared the news on his social media accounts.

“Y’all need to wake up because I was awarded with a male personality of the year INTERNATIONAL award in Nigeria last night. A special thank you to everyone that voted. SOUTH AFRICA, we brought this one home,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Celeste Ntuli is one of the South Africans who won, as she bagged the best comedian of the year award, and Theo Baloyi who is the owner of Bathu sneakers won the best entrepreneur of the year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Theo baloyi (@theo_baloyi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by celestentuli (@celestentuli)

