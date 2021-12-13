Mohale Motaung goes all out for his nephew

Johannesburg-Somizi Mhlongo’s estranged husband, Mohale Motaung is a responsible uncle at home as he went all out to spoil his nephew.

The model and actor who recently bagged an African award as Male Personality of the year, took to Twitter to ask for ideas as he wanted to buy Christmas clothes for his nephew.

I’m taking my nephew shopping for Christmas clothes tomorrow… where do I start? He’s 11 years old. 😨😫 — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) December 12, 2021

I’m stressed! — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) December 12, 2021

I’m already getting him a Jordan and an Airforce. — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) December 12, 2021

By the looks of things, this might be accurate. 🥲 — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) December 12, 2021

I’ve just asked for it. Pray for me. 🤞🏽🤣🤣🤣 — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) December 12, 2021

When will you ever have peace😂 wena wa tena do you know that — Indlovukazi 👸 @𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀_𝗻𝗲𝘆𝗷𝗼𝗮𝗻𝘀 (@miss_neyjoans) December 13, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Yoh!!! Ya ne, taba e ekase fele nix!!!! — Ziyanda (@Ziyanda51349556) December 12, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77)

