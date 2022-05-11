Mkhwebane to appear before parliament’s inquiry committee in July

Embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane would appear before a parliamentary Committee for Section 194 Enquiry in July, it was announced on Wednesday following the committee’s meeting.

The structure is an ad hoc committee of the National Assembly that was established on April 7 2021 to determine if there are grounds for the removal of Mkhwebane as the republic’s public protector.

On Friday last week, the Constitutional Court dismissed Mkhwebane’s rescission application, which paved the way for the committee to continue with the inquiry.

In dismissing her application, the apex court said it would not entertain any further arguments because Mkhwebane’s application did not establish any rescindable errors in the judgment. The apex court ruled: “There are also no exceptional circumstances that warrant the rescission of the judgment.

“Therefore, the court has concluded that the application should be dismissed as no case has been made out for rescission. The court has concluded that the application for direct access should be dismissed as no case has been made out for direct access.”

The ruling came shortly after Makhwebane opened a criminal case after an SMS was leaked to parliament’s lawyers weeks the before her rescission application was dismissed. She filed criminal charges last week.

Mkhwebane faces an impeachment pending the finalisation of the inquiry.

