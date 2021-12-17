Miss World postponed due to Covid-19

Johannesburg- The broadcasting of Miss World 2021 finale that was meant to take place earlier today, has been postponed.

This comes after the Poerto Rico Virologists and Medical experts who were hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event advised to postpone the global finale and reschedule it for within the next 90 days.

This is reportedly due to the health and safety interest of the contestants, Miss World staff, crew, and the public.

The Miss World organization released a statement that said, additional Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed.

“As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants and production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, contestants, staff and crew will immediately go into quarantine, get tested, once they are cleared by the health officials and sponsors, they will be released to go back to their home countries.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, who we have grown to know and love, to compete for the Miss World crown,” said Julia Morley , CEO of Miss World.

South Africa is represented by Shudufhadzo Musida, who is among 5 other contestants from different countries who have recently won the Beauty with a Purpose round in the Miss World contest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author