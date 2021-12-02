Miss SA Lalela Mswane grateful for support on her journey to Miss Universe

Johannesburg- Reigning Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane has penned down words of gratitude to South Africa for its unwavering support on her journey to pursuing the Miss Universe crown.

The LLB graduate has thanked South Africa despite the hurdles she faced, one of them being the South African government vocally distancing itself from her gunning for the crown.

“From South Africa to the Universe. I’d just like to express my deepest gratitude for the overwhelming love I’ve received this week. Thank you all so much for embracing me so warmly and making my journey one that’s incredibly special. Ngiyabonga South Africa,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

The 70th edition of Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel, will be held on 12 December 2021 were more than 70 other countries are expected to compete.

The controversy around the annual beauty pageant came to the forefront since it was announced that this year’s competition would be hosted in Israel, which is accused of committing atrocities against Palestinians.

Looking forward

There is a stirring in my soul; a restless, a wild anticipation. I am staring out into the horizon as far as I can. @Official_MissSA pic.twitter.com/0IxoXXJ5KO — Lalela Mswane (@Lalela_lali) November 2, 2021

