Miss SA given a warm welcome on her homecoming

Johannesburg- KwaZulu-Natal born beauty queen, Miss SA, Lalela Mswane received the warmest welcome on her homecoming ceremony this past weekend.

The ceremony that lasted for about 5 days, saw Mswane land at the King Shaka International airport in Durban and started her journey of visiting places in her province of birth, to celebrate with different departments and be celebrated for her accolades.

This comes after the Law student and ballerina defied the odds when the government distanced itself from her participation in the Miss Universe competition. She came back with the Miss Universe 2021 second runner up belt.

“Home is where love resides, memories are created, friends always belong, and laughter never ends. Home is the starting place of love, hope and dreams,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

Among people and places she visited, Lalela visited the King of AmaZulu, King Misuzulu Zulu kaZwelithini.

