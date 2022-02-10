Minister Zulu to visit drug and gang infested Lavender Hill in Cape Town

Johannesburg- Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, will visit the Lavender Hill community in Cape Town tomorrow (Friday, February 11), to assess their needs and investigate how the Department, in partnership with other stakeholders, can address social ills in the area for the development of the greater South Peninsula.

Zulu will be at Lavender Hill High School in Cape Town from 13:00 until 15:00 on Friday

The visit to the area is a response to the plea made by a member of Parliament, Ms Elizabeth Sukers who, in May last year, pleaded with the Minister to address gang-related violence in the South Peninsula areas, especially Hillview and Lavender Hill.

At the time, Ms Sukers said to the Minister: “I would like to invite Minister to accompany me to the gang-ravaged communities of Hillview and Lavender Hill where the body count, week on week, resembles a low-intensity civil war!”

In response, during her budget vote, Minister Zulu promised to visit the area. This week the officials of the Department held dialogues with the community of Lavender Hill in order to find solutions together.

