Minister sends condolences to Mayor and husband after fatal accident

Johannesburg- The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has sent messages of condolences to the Emalahleni Mayor and her husband after they were involved in a fatal accident.

“I’ve been updated on the terrible news of the passing of Emalahleni Mayor, Mrs Linah Malatjie & her husband. They were involved in a head on crash that resulted in 3 fatalities – authorities are investigating. I send my condolences to their families, these are terrible news.”

I’ve been updated on the terrible news of the passing of Emalahleni Mayor, Mrs Linah Malatjie & her husband. They were involved in a head on crash that resulted in 3 fatalities – authorities are investigating. I send my condolences to their families, these are terrible news. — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 3, 2022

“This is another tragic passing of South Africans on our roads since the start of the festive season. As we head back to our places of work and academics – let’s all be on high alert and be responsible on the road.”

This is another tragic passing of South Africans on our roads since the start of the festive season. As we head back to our places of work and academics – let’s all be on high alert and be responsible on the road. — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 3, 2022

“Mayor Malatji and her husband passed away in hospital after admission following a vehicle head on collision. I send my sincere condolences to the families of all those involved in this tragic accident & to many that have lived through this terrible experience over this period,” he wrote.

Mayor Malatji and her husband passed away in hospital after admission following a vehicle head on collision. I send my sincere condolences to the families of all those involved in this tragic accident & to many that have lived through this terrible experience over this period. pic.twitter.com/HH8RJMYOlC — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 3, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author