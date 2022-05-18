Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s R22m flag project attracts widespread hatred

South Africans are dragging Minister of Arts, Sports and Culture Nathi Mthethwa for defending his department’s decision to spend R22-million on a monumental flag project.

Briefing the arts, sports and culture parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Mthethwa said the project is part of his department’s mandate. “One of the mandates of this department is to transform the heritage landscape among others, build museums, build monuments,” he told the committee.

According to the minister, the project marks a break from colonialism and apartheid, and it carries and epitomises democratic values.

On Thursday last week, Cosatu and the EFF called on the government to scrap what the trade union federation called a “ludicrous and absurd” R22-million flag project, saying the idea that the project will boost tourism is ridiculous.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said at the time: “Many people around the world are being squeezed by the rising cost of living and they do not have the money to go around looking at flag monuments.

“South Africa has enough tourist attractions and does not need another inept government department to waste millions of rands on a misguided project to attract tourists.”

Reiterating its stance on Wednesday, the EFF said it wants Mthethwa to put the R22-million to good use, and “not insult our collective intelligence”. The red berets said the money could be utilised to develop local sports and investing in women’s football.

Media personality Bonang Matheba this week joined a growing list of people who are opposed to the project, slamming Mthethwa and calling him incompetent. Matheba also suggested that he be fired from government.

“You have no clue what you’re doing. Go away,” wrote Matheba.

Her comments garnered warm reception from many people in showbiz industry as she went on to call Mthethwa “useless”. “We all hate you,” added Matheba in her post.

You’re useless and we all hate you @NathiMthethwaSA ❤️ — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 17, 2022

You have no clue what you’re doing. Go away! @NathiMthethwaSA — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 17, 2022

