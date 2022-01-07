REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Minister Mchunu meets with Lebalelo Water Users Association

By Nompilo Zulu

Johannesburg – The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, has met with the Lebalelo Water Users Association to hear about the progress proposal to improve the supply of water to relevant communities from the De Hoop Dam.

According to the Acting Deputy Director-General of Infrastructure in the Department, Motebele Moshodi, the new association formed is set to incorporate the provision of security to the dam through a resourcing partnership between the Department and private sector.

He added that the proposed plan will also bring socio-economic development opportunities in the Sekhukhune District that include skills development in construction, water services, roads, and tourism.

This follows the Minister’s site visit at the De Hoop Dam, to assess the dam’s water supply and progress made on projects attached to it.

“He welcomed the proposal and urged the team to work swiftly to complete the project and get water to the community, which he reiterated is the main priority.

“Also in attendance were officials from various districts in the province including the Sekhukhune District Municipality, where the De Hoop Dam is located, as well as Elias Motsoaledi and Capricorn Local Municipalities, and City pf Polokwane which will highly benefit from the proposed plan,” the department said in a statement.

Furthermore, the minister affirmed that a political steering committee on the water will be established to deal with various water and sanitation projects around the province, to be led by the Premier.

