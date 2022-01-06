Minister Lamola condemns attack on Apex Court

Johannesburg – Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has strongly condemned the attack on the apex court on Wednesday morning when a suspect broke the windows of the court with a hammer.

According to the South African Police, a warning shot was fired as the suspect continued to break the windows even after being ordered to stop.

The 36-year-old suspect has been charged with malicious damage to property.

He is expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and will appear in court soon.

Responding to the incident, the minister described the site of the courthouse as a historic landmark that represents the struggle for freedom.

“It was specifically designed to reflect the values of our constitutional democracy and Nelson Mandela himself called the building a beacon of light, a symbol of hope and celebration.”

He further described the attack on the courthouse as an attack on the country’s democracy.

“The Constitutional Court is a powerful symbol of our constitutional dispensation, the supremacy of the Constitution, and the rule of law in our country. Any person who attacks the Constitutional Court – or any other of our democratic institutions for that matter – is attacking democracy and what it represents,” Lamola said.

The ConCourt attacked the Constitution, Rule of Law and Democracy when it incarcerated Zuma without a trial as a court of first and last instance. There's no saving it or any of its judges. https://t.co/FqQ6o8drJn — ConCourt Judges Must GO! (@inguquko1652) January 5, 2022

Not infallible nonetherless.We critisize GOD this side for nepotism and favouritism where innocent people get killed straight outta church.What is the Constitutional Court which safeguarded stolen property in possession of thieves !? https://t.co/Sy9NKmVebA — Labs (@RMalakeng) January 6, 2022

U have said nothing when judges behave like they are above constitution. Where judges get a power to deviate from normal processes? https://t.co/KSxpLqxxLA — Wamampela Ngempela (@NhlanhlaMichae8) January 5, 2022

It must go down to ashes too… It is useless for South Africans. Like you lamola… You just a useless something https://t.co/9ogomhZMj0 — Captain (@Captain70014549) January 5, 2022

