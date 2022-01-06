REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Minister Lamola condemns attack on Apex Court

By Nompilo Zulu
Ronald Lamola. PICTURE: GCIS

Johannesburg –  Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has strongly condemned the attack on the apex court on Wednesday morning when a suspect broke the windows of the court with a hammer.

According to the South African Police, a warning shot was fired as the suspect continued to break the windows even after being ordered to stop.

The 36-year-old suspect has been charged with malicious damage to property.

He is expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and will appear in court soon.

Responding to the incident, the minister described the site of the courthouse as a historic landmark that represents the struggle for freedom.

“It was specifically designed to reflect the values of our constitutional democracy and Nelson Mandela himself called the building a beacon of light, a symbol of hope and celebration.”

He further described the attack on the courthouse as an attack on the country’s democracy.

“The Constitutional Court is a powerful symbol of our constitutional dispensation, the supremacy of the Constitution, and the rule of law in our country. Any person who attacks the Constitutional Court – or any other of our democratic institutions for that matter – is attacking democracy and what it represents,” Lamola said.

 

