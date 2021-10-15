Mihlali Ndamase announces that she is now a CEO

Johannesburg- Beauty content creator and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has announced that she is the CEO of her own company which is set to be launched this noon.

Even though the details around her new business venture are still sketchy at the moment, as she did not reveal much, it will be in the beauty industry as she has vast experience in the field.

Ndamase wrote on her Instagram stories that she is opening her business Malakyt for black women in the beauty industry to thrive.

Coceka Magubeni