VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Lifestyle

Mihlali Ndamase announces that she is now a CEO

By Coceka Magubeni
Mihlali Ndamase

Johannesburg- Beauty content creator and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has announced that she is the CEO of her own company which is set to be launched this noon.

Even though the details around her new business venture are still sketchy at the moment, as she did not reveal much, it will be in the beauty industry as she has vast experience in the field.

Ndamase wrote on her Instagram stories that she is opening her business Malakyt for black women in the beauty industry to thrive.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

For The Latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.