Miggs Foreal DJ academy targeted by thieves, loses graduation gowns for students

Johannesburg – House Music DJ Miggs Foreal suffered a blow through the hands of thieves on Wednesday night, as thieves broke into his home in Pretoria and stole the graduation gowns which were met for his students.

It is alleged Eutrice Motsepe aka Miggs Foreal who runs a deejaying school in Sunnyside, Pretoria, was gearing up for a graduation ceremony this week, got a shock of his life when he woke up on Thursday morning when he saw an outside room window broken with curtains wide open, he immediately stopped what he was doing to go and check what happened.

“To my disbelief, I found the hanger where I’ve been placed the gowns wiped out and boxes of my music equipment torn apart, mixers, microphone and CDJ’s all gone. I think they failed to take the speakers due to the size of the window”, he said.

Miggs further said, “My brother the writing is on the wall, people did this are this are nyaope boys around my area, I have no doubt it’s them. It’s sad that some people don’t like the good work I’m doing to empower the youth in my community, I’m shattered about what transpired”

When asked by Sunday World whether he opened a case at the police station, he said, “You open a case and they get arrested, next thing their parents come to my doorstep to beg me to withdraw a case, I’m certain these gowns are around our neighbourhood, they can keep the music equipment, but my main concern is the graduation gowns because we have a ceremony next week, my students are looking forward to the ceremony but there are no gowns”.

Back in 2017, Miggs also experienced a car jamming incident in Sunnyside close to his music school.

