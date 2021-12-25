Merry ‘Choice Assorted’ Christmas Mzansi

Johannesburg – As we celebrate the wonders and joys of the festive season, Mzansi is delighted and jolly with their loved ones.

It is Christmas and South African netizens are over the moon as they unbox their favourite Bakers biscuits ‘Choice Assorted’, the cherry on top of a joyful Christmas.

Look celebs wish everyone a Merry Christmas:

Be sure to snack on some Choice Assorted content from our beloved tweeps below as well:

I don't have much but I made sure I buy the choice assorted for her ..and to see her so happy guys was the best part of it pic.twitter.com/t5jbsHajUl — Zethembe Zee Jobe (@JobeZethembe) December 25, 2021

A Christmas without choice assorted is boring🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/C8lSSgN1o8 — Mandla (@Mandla36931725) December 24, 2021

I'm already halfway through the choice assorted pack😋 pic.twitter.com/NLflL0w6Hx — THE GYAL (@TheGyal_) December 25, 2021

Also read: Look: SA Celebs in the festive mood

Author