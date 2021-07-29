‘Mercedes Benz’ looter Mbuso Moloi arrested

Johannesburg – South Africa’s ‘Mercedes Benz’ looter, Mbuso Moloi, who was caught carrying a crate of looted goods from a Woolworths store and packing it into a Mercedes Benz before driving off, has been arrested.

According to media reports, Moloi’s Durban lawyer, Mfanafuthi Biyela, has said that Moloi handed himself over to authorities.

It is believed that the looter, will appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday and was facing charges of theft and public violence.

In an interview with Timeslive, Moloi, said, that he was not looting and that the incident had been taken out of context.

“I picked up things that were outside, not inside. I did not step inside Woolworths,” Moloi told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

Completely contradicting this claim, Democratic Leader, Nicole Graham, took to Twitter and posted a video dispelling Moloi’s claims.

She said in her Tweet, “Looted a @WOOLWORTHS_SA, made up an elaborate lie about how he found goods outside (also a crime) and didn’t realise there was a longer video. Whoops.”

In the video, Moloi can be seen exiting the Woolworths store.

Watch the video from the Tweet below:

Looted a @WOOLWORTHS_SA, made up an elaborate lie about how he found goods outside (also a crime) and didn’t realise there was a longer video. Whoops. https://t.co/yGwvjD3uxs pic.twitter.com/Qvafdli2Iz — Nicole Graham (@NicoleGraham031) July 14, 2021

Also read:

Mihlali Ndamase says sorry for ‘Looting’ tweet

‘Famous’ Mercedes Benz looter Mbuso Moloi caught up in a lie

Fashion designer seeking donations for cancer treatment

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World