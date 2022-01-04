Mbuyiseni Ndlozi takes jab on president for ‘double standards’

Johannesburg- Economic Freedom Fighters senior member and member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has thrown a jab at how president Cyril Ramaphosa has ‘d0ouble standards’.

This comes after a parliament building of the Republic of South Africa caught fire earlier this week.

Ndlozi took to his social media to gauge president Ramaphosa’s actions on a burning colonial building compared to fires that break in locations.

He referred to the actions as a joke.

I can’t believe an entire AFRICAN head of state rushed to & mobbed around a colonial building that went on fire to weep over its debris! You’ll never see him when fire breaks out in Khayelisha obliterating “properties” of the propertyless. What an actual joke! Now that is tragic pic.twitter.com/hD7W6M01k6 — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 3, 2022

He further said the fire that is burning the parliament down is a ‘beautiful fire’.

Whatever the cause! Whatever the intentions: IT IS A BEAUTIFUL FIRE A fire that allows us to start from scratch! A clean slate Don’t renovate! Turn it into a museum as we accept a gift of so beautiful a fire! A clean slate to start afresh: IN TSHWANE pic.twitter.com/a3kWiVKPoR — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 2, 2022

See tweeps engage in Ndlozi’s tweets:

Ndlozi says the fire that burned parliament are a beautiful fire. A black MP celebrating the burning of state infrastructure.

These are the people you trust to build the country together with you…. — Michael (@mickeydedrinker) January 3, 2022

Dear Ndlozi! Parliament & other structures were built by blacks. Oppressed black workers. Through blood & sweat, these structures rose. This's why we need to honor & preserve them. As an academic, ignorance shouldn't define you. It's. This harms blacks more than whites With❤ — Khulani Qoma (@KhulaniQoma) January 4, 2022

Just one tweet from the peoples Doctor the apartheid regime is shaking. Banyise Commissar Ndlozi pic.twitter.com/m69UxMxk5o — Isaac Bazooka (@isaac_hlungwana) January 3, 2022

Good morning ladies and gentlemen 💖💖💖Ndlozi is an educated idiot. — cabonena alfred (@alfred_cabonena) January 4, 2022

If African Americans destroy the USA infrastructure, because it represents their oppression, they're destroying the infrastructure they built, as slaves. Similarly, when Ndlozi & all RETers destroy "colonial symbols", they are dishonouring oppressed black workers who built them. — Khulani Qoma (@KhulaniQoma) January 4, 2022

Universities must stop awarding doctoral degrees to idiots like Ndlozi; he is an utter shame to academia at large. https://t.co/FAmMHQ48sF — HlatseSekgobela1 (@John_Hlatse) January 3, 2022

Literally we saw people crying in July riots seeing burning of their work places and livelihoods being taken away in front of their eyes .In contrast , Ndlozi takes pride in the burning of his workplace ,The Parliament because his salary is not affected . That's privilege! — Thabang (@ThabangWaAfrika) January 3, 2022

