Mbalula’s insensitive post leaves Mzansi angry

By Nompilo Zulu
Fikile Mbalula

South Africans have not taken lightly to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s tweet on Ukraine. On Saturday, Mbalula tweeted without giving any context that he had “just landed in Ukraine”.

The tweet has since landed the minister in trouble for making a joke about the ongoing war in Ukraine. The eastern Europe nation is currently fighting off thousands of Russian soldiers who have invaded the country.

Many people who responded to Mbalula’s tweet highlighted the ongoing challenges that the Department of Transport continue to face under his leadership, noting that he needed to pay more attention to his department.

Asked by several media to respond to his insensitive tweet, Mbalula chose to remain silent.

But on Sunday he tweeted that he would undertake an oversight visit to driving licence testing centres in Gauteng. “I will also speak on the approaching deadline for the extension of licence validity and other related issues,” he tweeted.

During his oversight visit to testing centres, Mbalula failed again to give clarity about his tweet, and chose to accuse a journalist who had pressed for answers of chasing after fame.

