Mbalula trolled over ANC promises to close potholes

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg – South Africa’s Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has been dragged on social media after he encouraged the public vote for the African National Congress (ANC) party in the upcoming Local Government Elections.

The “Razzmatazz” caught smoke just at the start of transport month after he posted about things that the ANC promises to do for people, who vote for the party in the upcoming local elections.

Mr Fix as popularly known by his followers on Twitter posted a photo with a caption that read, “The ANC will fix roads, potholes, sewage spills and broken pipes” and tweeps did not give him a chance.

 

The reactions of tweeps made the Minister mind stuff that he posts and he started posting about things he is hired to do.

When Whatsapp and Facebook went down earlier this week, he had something to say but couldn’t be as vocal because he knows he is also down on his duties.

 

The above tweet directly translates: “I am even afraid to comment on things being down because you will remind me about potholes”.

To read more political news and views from this week's newspaper, click here. 

