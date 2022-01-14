Max Mqadi pays special tribute to MaMkhize

Johannesburg- KwaMax lifestyle owner Max Mqadi recently took to social media to gush over businesswoman KwaMaMkhize after his first annual All White Party.

Max Mqadi hosted his first-ever all-white party in Umlazi at his establishment kwaMax, and people came out in number and painted Umlazi white.

“Today, as we continue to celebrate the success of the first annual All White Party which was held last week at Max’s Lifestyle Village, I wish to pay a special tribute to my sister, Shaun Mkhize @kwa_mammkhize, who has been there for me, especially when the chips are down.”

“My eyes are filled with tears when I think of the journey we have travelled together and how you have been there for me and my family as a pillar of strength. They say a sister’s love is forever, but to me, you have been more than a sister but a shoulder to cry on and a constant pillar of unconditional support.”

“Thank you for always being there for me and selflessly supporting my vision and everything we do as Max’s Lifestyle Village. Thank you for having a big heart. I couldn’t have asked for a better sister. May God, the Almighty, continue to shower you and your family with blessings,” he wrote.

Max Mqadi was shot late last year by unknown men as he was leaving his establishment, but managed to escape death and has since recovered.

MaMkhize also took to social media to thank Max for his sweet message.

“@max_mqadi reading your words has truly touched my heart I will always be rooting for you my brother, through thick and thin we are in this together,” she wrote.

