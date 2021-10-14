MAX lifestyle owner Max Mqadi shot

Johannesburg – Founder and owner of Max’s Lifestyle Village in Umlazi, Max Mqadi has reportedly been shot in Umlazi V section. Max Mqadi was shot while leaving his establishment in Umlazi Durban.

Max was shot by two suspects who came up to his car. Upon sustaining the gunshot injuries he managed to drive himself to Florida Road in Morningside. Upon arriving in Morningside he was later rushed to the hospital, to treat his gunshot wounds.

It is still unclear why he was shot and the motive for the shooting. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said two suspects shot Max and have managed to flee the scene.

Max’s daughter Zinhle Mqadi shared the horrifying news on her social media.

My heart is racing 😭 — Zinhle Mqadi (@ZinhleMqadi1) October 14, 2021

Max's Lifestyle UMlazi Owner of famous Max Lifestyle has been shot.But he managed to drive to Florida Road …..Speedy recover 💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/VY4Z0UoiUo — ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER 🕗🇿🇦 (@pekzar87) October 14, 2021

More details are still yet to be confirmed this is a developing story.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma