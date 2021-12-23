REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Master KG applauds Slik Talk for taking part in Fame vs Clout boxing match

By Thomas Lethoba
Cassper Nyovest knocked-out Slik Talk in just first round of the match.

Johannesburg – Kgaogelo Moagi, popularly known as Master KG, added his sentiments amongst other celebrities that shared their view on the much anticipated ‘Fame vs Clout’ boxing match that took place between Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk on Wednesday night.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Dali Nguwe hitmaker congratulated Slik Talk for being brave enough to face Mufasa.

He tweeted: “Please give it up to Slik Talk for making it into this fight! Many just talked n never acted.”

Master KG was referring to the likes of AKA and Prince Kaybee, who were supposed to face the #FillUp artist but failed to honour the invitation for a boxing match.

On Wednesday evening, various celebrities had a field day live tweeting the Fame vs Clout match.

 

Artists such as Big Zulu, L-Tido and Naakmusiq accepted Nyovest’s challenge for the next battle.

The next match will be between Cassper vs Naakmusiq, where they will face each other in the next celebrity match at the Super Bowl in Sun City on April 8, 2022.

