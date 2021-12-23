Master KG applauds Slik Talk for taking part in Fame vs Clout boxing match

Johannesburg – Kgaogelo Moagi, popularly known as Master KG, added his sentiments amongst other celebrities that shared their view on the much anticipated ‘Fame vs Clout’ boxing match that took place between Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk on Wednesday night.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Dali Nguwe hitmaker congratulated Slik Talk for being brave enough to face Mufasa.

He tweeted: “Please give it up to Slik Talk for making it into this fight! Many just talked n never acted.”

But please give it up to Slik talk for making it into this fight!!🤣🤣🤣 many just talked n never acted #FameVsClout — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) December 22, 2021

Master KG was referring to the likes of AKA and Prince Kaybee, who were supposed to face the #FillUp artist but failed to honour the invitation for a boxing match.

On Wednesday evening, various celebrities had a field day live tweeting the Fame vs Clout match.

I have to give it up to @casspernyovest , always finding new ways of entertaining us, living up to his word. Big up to @SlikTalk_SA for showing up as well. Next fight must be shot by a seasoned production company. #FameVsClout — DJ Franky (@FrankySA) December 22, 2021

One thing about Cassper is that he gets that for black entertainers in SA, you can’t just sell an idea. You have to show them it can work, for them to put money & support behind you. Congrats to him for #FameVsClout. He has now created what could be a lucrative venture for him — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) December 23, 2021

I’ve just remembered that the debit order assault starts tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/KmoLMOIVI6 — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) December 22, 2021

We should have known Slik Talk couldn’t hang. My mans can’t even control his breath while speaking & sitting down. Imagine now while standing & boxing. SMH! https://t.co/GsbaSE9smu — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) December 22, 2021

It's Sol Phenduka from Macg podcast, Sliquor from Skwatta Kamp, and the other guy from Ofentse Mwasi films — Paledi Mothapo (@Paledian) December 22, 2021

Artists such as Big Zulu, L-Tido and Naakmusiq accepted Nyovest’s challenge for the next battle.

The next match will be between Cassper vs Naakmusiq, where they will face each other in the next celebrity match at the Super Bowl in Sun City on April 8, 2022.

