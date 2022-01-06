REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose stunned as Black Coffee dances to his song

By Coceka Magubeni
Khuzani Mpungose and DJ Black Coffee. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg- KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest Maskandi artist, Khuzani Mpungose could not withhold his excitement as internationally renowned DJ, Black Coffee, danced to his music while he performed.

Mpungose who won song of the year on Ukhozi FM for his most loved song Ijele was performing at a Xhosa traditional wedding at Ngcobo, in the Eastern Cape.

He recently shared with his followers a video of himself performing and DJ Black Coffee joining him on the stage, dancing.

“I performed in Ngcobo and Black Coffee stood on his feet, dancing to the song,” he stated.

 

