Manhunt under way after gruesome GBV killing of female firefighter

Sonile Mnguni, a female firefighter working on the frontline, has become the latest victim of gender-based violence (GBV) after she was shot and killed outside her workplace last night.

An on-duty Mnguni received a call and left to meet the caller outside the fire station in Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria. Her colleagues told the police that they heard several gunshots just after 8pm. Later, the 59-year-old Mnguni was found dead.

The City Of Tshwane emergency services expressed shock and disbelief. Spokesperson Thabo Mabaso said the police are investigating.

A week ago Lebohang Monene, a nurse on duty at the Tembisa Hospital was also summoned outside by her ex-lover and father of her child who fatally shot her and turned the gun on himself. He survived the gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital.

