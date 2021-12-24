REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
MaNgwabe threatens to ditch Mseleku if he marries again

By Nompilo Zulu

Johannesburg – Musa Mseleku’s fourth wife Mbali ‘MaNgwabe’ Mseleku from ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ has promised to pack her bags if hubby Musa Mseleku takes on a fifth wife…and he says ‘she must go then.’

Generally, Netizens love MaNgwabe for her strong will and independence and are loving her even more for her response to Mseleku’s proposal to bring on a fifth wive.

She is seen as the one capable of standing up for herself in this polygamy fiasco.

In the latest episode of Uthando Nes’thembu, Musa Mseleku expressed the challenges he will face if he goes ahead with taking on a fifth wife, one of the big ones is MaNgwabe and MaYeni leaving.

While his current wives are not happy about him taking on another wife Musa he is adamant.

His second wife MaYeni made it clear that if he takes on another wife she will not be treated like the other sister wives as she is not wanted.

On the other hand, MaNgwabe took a firm stand against it, saying she will pack her bags and leave if Musa goes ahead with it. That is when MaYeni also claimed she will leave him too.

Musa does not care, he stood his ground and told them to leave if they wish to but he is taking wife number five.

“I don’t want anyone to leave, but I will not stop anyone from leaving,” he said.

See what tweeps have to say:

