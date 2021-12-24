MaNgwabe threatens to ditch Mseleku if he marries again

Johannesburg – Musa Mseleku’s fourth wife Mbali ‘MaNgwabe’ Mseleku from ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ has promised to pack her bags if hubby Musa Mseleku takes on a fifth wife…and he says ‘she must go then.’

Generally, Netizens love MaNgwabe for her strong will and independence and are loving her even more for her response to Mseleku’s proposal to bring on a fifth wive.

She is seen as the one capable of standing up for herself in this polygamy fiasco.

In the latest episode of Uthando Nes’thembu, Musa Mseleku expressed the challenges he will face if he goes ahead with taking on a fifth wife, one of the big ones is MaNgwabe and MaYeni leaving.

While his current wives are not happy about him taking on another wife Musa he is adamant.

His second wife MaYeni made it clear that if he takes on another wife she will not be treated like the other sister wives as she is not wanted.

On the other hand, MaNgwabe took a firm stand against it, saying she will pack her bags and leave if Musa goes ahead with it. That is when MaYeni also claimed she will leave him too.

Musa does not care, he stood his ground and told them to leave if they wish to but he is taking wife number five.

“I don’t want anyone to leave, but I will not stop anyone from leaving,” he said.

See what tweeps have to say:

Mangwabe comes across as someone who’s just over this whole polygamy thing #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/TeFQCDkpN6 — attorneyataliah (@AtaliaLesego) December 9, 2021

From what I saw in the 1st season, she's the only 1 who has a career that has nothing to do with Mseleku's businesses…and she's not letting him define her "core existence" as he puts it.

Now her independence is regarded as "disrespect". #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/UmOLk33DZU — Sipho Ramaru (@Sipho_TheJourno) December 23, 2021

#Uthandonesthembu these two always stands for themselves, there's no time to sugarcoat things for Mseleku.. MaYeni AKA Ziyakhala 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o51yiVkrp7 — Tshepho (@Dlangankutha) December 23, 2021

The minute MaNgwabe heard that Musa was taking wife No.5, her attitude changed she started to act childish, she's trying to remove herself and kids from the family and their activities by coming up with ridiculous excuses. Akudlalwa kwi sthembu #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/fNCfyfiaKI — BeInspired (@Tsigwili) December 10, 2021

MaYeni is telling Mseleku that she will also leave him if he takes fifth wife

SHE IS LEADERSHIP

She and MaGwabe know their worth,they know what they want #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/BSVMcpOx1d — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) December 23, 2021

MaYeni is the kind of woman to Leave Mseleku while laughing. He really needs to take her threats seriously #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/gMHkgtRQPj — Maxaba✨ (@abby_twa2) December 23, 2021

Also read: Is Musa Mseleku terrified of MaNgwabe?

Uthando Nesthembu: Musa Mseleku’s 4th wife has tweeps talking as she did not attend dinner

Polygamy advocate Musa Mseleku brought to tears on screen

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Author