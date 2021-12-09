Mangaung mayor announces new MMCs

Johannesburg – The Mangaung metropolitan mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana, who’s a staunch supporter and close friend of Ace Magashule has on Thursday, announced his ten Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMCs).

Siyonzana, who is believed to have strong ties with suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, was re-elected as the mayor after the ANC retained control of the Mangaung Metro in Free State with an outright majority.

Post the municipal elections, the ruling party earned 51 seats of 50,63% of votes garnered.

The appointment of the new MMCs will steer up the municipality to be functional, as each member will be placed under their portfolios to ensure service delivery to citizens.

The appointed MMCs are as follows:

Mapaseka-Mothibi Nkoane will serve as the deputy executive mayor for IDP and perfomance, Lulama Odili-titi takes over finance, while Molefi Morake will take charge of infrastructure.

Thabo Mogotloane, has been re-elected to his position as MMC for public safety, Maditaba Matsoetlane takes over waste and fleet management, Motshewa Tladi takes over the social services portfolio.

Theodora Mosala also returns to the cabinet, as she takes over corporate services, Pani Twala takes charge of rural development and Vuyelwa Malephane Jones will spearhead planning and economic development.

The embattled human settlement has been handed over to Kevin Etienne van der Boss.

