REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Mane may be back against Burnley

By Coceka Magubeni
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Sadio Mane of Liverpool runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on December 01, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Johannesburg- Liverpool will make a late call on whether Sadio Mane returns to the fold when the Reds visit Burnley at Turf Moor today at 4pm.

The forward has only just returned to the country following Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations victory last weekend and trained on Friday. Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp says a decision will be taken later today on whether to involve the 29-year-old at Turf Moor.

“Will Sadio be available? We have to find out. We will make a decision after training. Physically we have to see how the last few days were for him,” said Klopp.

Mo Salah, whose Egypt side were beaten in the Africa Cup of Nations final by Senegal, returned to action off the bench in midweek and is in line to start at Burnley while captain Jordan Henderson is back from injury.

“If nothing happens, he will play on Sunday,” added Klopp, who has Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi in contention.

“It’s good to have options of this quality. First time they are all fit. Taki in a good moment, Divock trains well, Ox has played well up front. That’s what we need.” – lancs.live/sport

 

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes