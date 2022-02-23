Man United back in action at Leeds

Manchester United are back in Premier League action today with a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United with the 4 pm kickoff coming a little under four days on from the 2-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were on the scoresheet in that win over the Seagulls at Old Trafford and now attention turns to the first of two successive away games.

The trip to the Whites’ historic home will be the first in the Premier League with fans in attendance since October 2003, and it comes before the resumption of United’s Champions League campaign with a visit to Atletico Madrid in midweek.

United manager Ralf Rangnick saw Raphael Varane withdraw from the starting XI before the warm-up on Wednesday night due to an illness, and Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic missed the Brighton game through injury.

As for Leeds and coach Marcelo Bielsa, Liam Cooper, Junior Firpo, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford all missed their loss at Everton last time out as they continue to recover from injuries, while Daniel James could be in contention to feature against his former club.

– manutd.com

Today’s other EPL fixture: Wolves v Leicester City (Molineux, 6.30 pm)

