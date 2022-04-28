Man shoots couple claiming he saw ‘hippos’

A 77-year-old man is in police custody after he opened fire at a couple fishing along the Mogol River on Wednesday, alleging that he thought the lovebirds were “hippos”.

The suspect faces a charge of attempted murder and is expected to appear at the Lephalale magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said a 38-year-old woman sustained a gun shot wound while her partner managed to escape and called for help.

“He [the partner] immediately informed the police and emergency services. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment. The arrested suspect alleged that he was shooting at the animals [hippopotamus]. Police seized two rifles, a revolver, a pistol, and two airguns during the arrest,” said Seabi.

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe called on community members to remain calm and give the police time to investigate.

