Man nabbed for possession of hijacked cars in Tshwane

Johannesburg – Police officers from Wedela, Tshwane, have arrested a 29-year-old man for possession of hijacked motor vehicles and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspect was spotted by the police during a routine patrol, as he was driving from an open veld near the cemetery in Wedela.

Police stopped the suspect, and found that the vehicle was reported as hijacked in June 2021 in Tshwane.

Police found an unlicensed firearm with ammunition in the suspect’s possession. The driver was immediately apprehended.

“Police then drove inside the veld to establish where the suspect was coming from and found an abandoned, dilapidated building. Upon searching through the building, police found another vehicle, which was also reported as hijacked yesterday on the N12 road in Fochville,” SAPS said in a statement.

Police said the recovered firearm will be investigated to establish whether or not it was used in the commission of other crimes.

Both vehicles, a blue GWM sedan and white Datsun Go, were impounded.

The suspect will appear in the Fochville Magistrate Court as soon as a date is set. The suspect will be profiled to determine if he had any links to other crimes, especially hijacking.

– SAnews.gov.za

