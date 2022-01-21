Man held for stolen rail track

Johannesburg- A man has been arrested in Soweto for allegedly stealing a railway track.

He was arrested on Thursday by various law enforcement agencies who conducted search and seizure operations as part of the Okae Molao Operations.

The operation forms part of the Integrated Security Plan that was launched by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula last year. The intelligence-driven plan is aimed at combatting rail and community crimes and to ensure that criminals are brought to book.

The joint operation includes the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) Protection Service and Armed Response Unit.

During the operation, about 1.3 metres railway track was found inside a shack at Angola Squatter Camp in Nancefield, Soweto.

Prasa said vandalism and theft of rail infrastructure have come at a huge cost to commuters who rely on the rail passenger service.

“Theft and vandalism of rail infrastructure are considered economic sabotage, and PRASA will not tolerate any sabotage of its rail infrastructure,” the agency said.

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here. Sunday World

Author