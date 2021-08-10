Man accused of alleged cheating killed with beer bottle

Johannesburg – A man was allegedly killed with a beer bottle by his girlfriend in Majeje village Lulekani, outside Phalaborwa on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant General Hadeb said the 24-year-old woman allegedly went into a jealous rage when she heard that her boyfriend was with another woman near a liquor outlet in the area.

“She reportedly rushed to the outlet where she found him with the unidentified woman. An argument ensued and it is reported that the suspect stabbed the boyfriend with a beer bottle,” said Hadebe.

The victim, aged 36, was certified dead by paramedics and the suspect later handed herself over to the police.

Hadebe condemned the incident and urged community members to use lawful means when dealing with relationship challenges.

“Community members are warned against taking the law into their hands following this incident and must give the Police space to handle the case unhindered,” he said.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom