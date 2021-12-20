MaMkhize says she supports her son Andile’s decision

Johannesburg- Businesswoman, Royal AM football club owner, and reality television star Dr Shauwn Mkhize popularly known as MaMkhize has finally broken her silence on his son’s recent wedding.

Andile Mpisane, son to MaMkhize left tweeps jaws dropped to the floor over the weekend as he proposed and got married to Tamia Louw.

This came as a shock because Mpisane was publicly dating KZN-based DJ Sithelo Shozi who is also a mother to their two kids.

After being quiet the whole weekend, MaMkhize finally cleared the air today.

“I would like to set the record straight on a few things, especially after some of the false narratives put out there. I personally have no grudges or any untoward feeling against the mother of my grandkids. She’s given me 2 beautiful grandchildren which binds us forever and I will always consider her to be like a daughter to me,” she wrote on Instagram.

She further said, contrary to what tweeps have been spreading that she kicked DJ Sithelo Shozi out of an apartment she was renting for her, that is all a lie.

“Nobody has been kicked out of any apartment nor have any kids been taken away from anybody. I remain committed to ensuring that my grandchildren grow up experiencing love from all sides and that they are well taken care of,” she further wrote.

She added that she had accepted all the flaws of the mother of her grandchildren, but she would rather not go into details as the pair has since moved on with their individual lives.

“They will continue co-parenting for the sake of the children. As a mother my job is to guide and support my son’s decisions and I would like to make it known that I will never choose for him. This is one of the happiest times in my life to be able to officially welcome home a daughter in-law and for the newly weds to start a new chapter, I do no want to ruin this moment for them,” she ended her statement.

