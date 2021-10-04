REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Mamkhize gifts her players with hard cash after winning KZN Derby

By Anelisa Sibanda
Johannesburg- Royal AM played against Maritzburg United over the weekend and claimed victory.

Owners of the club were happy and splashed their players with cash on the field.

Royal AM promised to bring glitz, glamour, and shake things up in the PSL, and they have so far kept their promise.

They awarded themselves with trophies and medals last year and hosted dance parties, the club found itself being the talk of Mzansi after splashing the cash to their players while on the pitch.

Royal AM bit Maritzburg United 2-1 in the KZN Derby over the weekend.

The club was slammed by many on social media for giving out cash, with some calling them “amateurish” and “unnecessary”.

Others defended the club and its officials, saying they could give out incentives however they liked.

