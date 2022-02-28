Malema’s firearm case postponed after withdrawal of state prosecutor

The East London regional court on Monday postponed EFF leader Julius Malema’s case of discharging a firearm in public to Tuesday. This after the state prosecutor withdrew from the case.

Advocate Joel Cesar, who took over the case, requested that it be moved to allow him time to process the statements and to consult with witnesses.

Malema was caught on camera allegedly firing an assault rifle at his party’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

In the video that went viral on social media at the time, the EFF leader can be seen allegedly discharging a rifle into the air before handing it over to Adraan Snyman, a member of his security team.

The EFF commander-in-chief is accused of discharging an illegal firearm in public and unlawful possession of ammunition. He also faces three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

Also read: Malema back in East London court for firearm discharge case

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author