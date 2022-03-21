Malema: human rights are elusive for many South Africans

EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out at the ANC for neglecting people of Sharpeville.

Speaking at Dlomo dam to mark the sixty second anniversary of the Sharpeville massacre, Malema lambasted the ruling party for leaving the people in area without water and other basic needs.

“Our people were led by Robert Sobukwe and the leadership of PAC. ANC doesn’t like it when we honour 69 people who killed here. The ANC wants to be the only one that wants to be regarded as the custodian of freedom. We are here to honour our people, and those who were killed are not being celebrated and honoured enough. These people who fought here were soldiers themselves. There were many people here who fought for our freedom and change of oppression,” said Malema.

He added by saying that those who were murdered and those who are survivors of 1960 are the heroes and heroines despite them despite them not being honoured and celebrated.

“This is not Human Rights Day, but it is Sharpeville Day. Do not teach children lies by distorting the truth. Our people working in farms are being paid with alcohol. What are this human rights when our people don’t have water and electricity? Our people want reliable electricity. Our people are unemployed because the ANC had destroyed the economy,” he said.

He said that women and children live in fear of being attacked by criminals who are preying on them.

“What kind of human rights do we have when they kill people in Marikana. Cyril Ramaphosa killed our people and you South Africans rewarded him and made him a president. No one has been arrested until today, and they are making us fools claiming that we have human rights while they kill us. You are being lied to believe that today it’s Human Rights Day, while there are no toilets. Our kids fall in pit toilets in Eastern Cape. Our people are suffering while getting R350, what human rights do you see in that?” said Malema.

Malema also used the occasion to plead Russia case in its deadly standoff with Ukraine. “When they had killed people here in Sharperville, the same Russia imposed sanctions on the apartheid government. America never imposed sanctions when our people got killed here in 1960, but today they want us to take sides. We will never denounce Russia as it was with us when we were fighting the apartheid system,” he said.

