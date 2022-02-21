Makhura sets up ‘war room’ to fast-track economic recovery

The Gauteng government has established a “provincial war room” that will bring together government and industry leaders together in a bid to drive economic recovery, premier David Makhura said in his much-anticipated State of the Province Address on Monday, promising that the move will unlock growth, create sustainable jobs, and support small business development.

“Through the war room, we are working with the captains of industry on programmes that will unleash growth by matching public policy support and government action with consolidated commitments by sector leaders on investments and jobs,” he said.

Makhura, who has been Gauteng’s first citizen for eight years, also said his administration has learnt many lessons on how to respond to Covid 19, stating that the provincial government would use the same urgency to tackle many other pressing issues.

“The economy has been devastated and the democratic gains have substantially been eroded. After so much death and destruction of lives and livelihoods, it is time to rebuild and do so with the greatest sense of urgency.

“We have learnt many lessons in our battle with the Covid-19 pandemic. These lessons include mobilisation of social compact, promptly and decisively acting against crime and corruption in government and society, as well as inter-departmental and inter-governmental cooperation.”

