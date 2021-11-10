VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Makhadzi signs mega R120m deal with Kicks sportswear

By Anelisa Sibanda
Instagram post: Makhadzi

Johannesburg- Limpopo musician Makhadzi has announced that she has signed a life-changing deal.

The deal is to create apparel and accessories that describe who the hitmaker really is.

“I am happy to announce that I have signed a R120m mega-deal called Kokovha with Kicks Sportswear to develop and create amazing products that will reflect everything that I am and believe in,” she wrote on Instagram.

“When God’s timing is right everything falls into place, blessings come together and dreams become a reality,” a happy and proud Makhadzi wrote.

The Haka Matorokisi hitmaker said she will be sharing more details of the deal in the upcoming weeks.

Owner and founder of the brand, Sammy Mhaule, said he chose to work with Makhadzi because she is a rare gem with so much talent and energy.

“She is enthusiastic about her craft and is willing to put in the work,” he wrote on his Instagram.

 

