Makhadzi gets dragged for wearing an ANC regalia

Johannesburg- Matorokisi hitmaker, Makhadzi took to Twitter on Monday and announced that she was invited by the president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

She posted a picture of herself in an outfit with ANC colours, which she later deleted.

The post was captioned, “Honouring the president’s visit.”

As the Local Government Elections looms, fans of the star seemed to be divided with some not being happy with the singer ‘promoting’ the ANC while some demanded she must be left alone.

Take a look at some of the reactions on the matter below:

Bathong since when do y'all control which political parties people gets associated with, leave Makhadzi alone it is her right to be associated with a political party of her choice. — Zandile Excel (@ZandileExcel) October 25, 2021

Every decision &/or choice has consequences!! There is a reason why some celebrities don’t wanna associate with politicians or political parties!!🤷🏽‍♂️ Makhadzi made a decision and is now facing the consequences!!🗣 It’s unfortunate but fame comes with it all!!🤷🏽‍♂️@MakhadziSA — Thadishe Pediguy🇿🇦 (@thadishe) October 25, 2021

@MakhadziSA Good thing is that you do listen, I respect you for that. Never allow politicians to use you, you came a long way without them and now never allow them to ride on your fame especially ANC, they will destroy the way they have destroyed so many artists in the country — Gee (@Economic_Rebel) October 25, 2021

Makhadzi is gifted musically but politically ngathi ujwayela ama South Africans amasimba. She can't be supporting the same ANC that hasn't put roads or running water in her home province. She must stay away from politics and support her ANC in private! — Jan Van Potgieter🇿🇦 (@JanVanPotgieter) October 25, 2021

The problem is that Makhadzi didn't go to the EFF rally, that's why she is being bullied#MorningGlory#OleOut #menlyn

Bujy pic.twitter.com/4aff7EZaWp — Jama ka Sjadu🇿🇦 (@GcumeA) October 25, 2021

Makhadzi did nothing wrong by honouring the invite of the President. Ya'll have issues and take out your anger on a wrong person. pic.twitter.com/IeuvbmoxLz — Felix Mothemane (@felix_mothemane) October 25, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda