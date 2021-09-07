Makhadzi finally drops African Queen album

Johannesburg – Queen of Limpopo dance music, Makhadzi has finally dropped the long-anticipated album ‘African Queen’.

The star has found her rightful position in the South African music industry with the release of her long-awaited album, African Queen.

The album was released on Friday, with 19 tracks which feature some of the biggest powerhouses in local popular genres of Amapiano namely, Cassper Nyovest, Mr Bow, Lady Du and the others.

“Seeing my album trending at number one made me so happy, it shows that people are loving it”, said the star.

Trending no5 before I drop .. your love is too much https://t.co/90H893KsQV pic.twitter.com/V3bxjIJn27 — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) September 2, 2021

The Ghanaian hitmaker said dropping the album was not easy, as it came with a lot of challenges.

Although her album has a contesting playlist of wonderful tracks, Makhadzi reveals that her favourite songs were Zwivhuya featuring John Delinger, which according to her is a prayer to God for blessings and Sulango featuring Kabza De Small, which is infused with laidback Amapiano tunes that narrates the need of affection.

Despite the negativity she receives on social media, Makhadzi simply reveals that what kept her going was her belief in herself and staying true to who she is as “Makhadzi”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda