Maimane joins forces with independent candidates

Johannesburg- One South Africa (One SA) Movement founder and leader, Mmusi Maimane, has campaigned alongside independent candidates that are contesting the Drakenstein Municipality in the Western Cape.

The party’s spokesperson, Mudzuli Rakhivhane says Maimane’s model of supporting independent candidates in an effort to bring power closer to communities in this year’s local government elections.

“TDCF is an independent citizen-led organisation registered under section 15A of the Electoral Commission Act and will contest wards in Drakenstein with independent candidates as well as on the PR list system – offering communities a credible alternative to the failing political party system,” says Rakhivhane.

One SA Movement, founded by Maimane, who is the former leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), says supporting independent candidates is one of the party’s main focal points, and the structure of TDCF is not a political party but a civic movement.

The movement intends to support, train, equip and campaign for One SA endorsed independent candidates in wards and municipalities throughout the country.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni