Maimane encourages independent candidates to take up space

Johannesburg- Former DA leader and now ONE South Africa chief activist Mmusi Maimane said this upcoming election is going to be critical for the future of the nation but encouraged independent candidates to take their power back.

Mmaimane shared this on twitter saying, “excellent number of independent candidates across the country. People taking power back. Citizens must take over! #Elections2021”. In a personal piece that he wrote, he said allowing independents to work together in pursuit of shared national goals can drive reform.

Recently in a video he shared from the Parliament of South Africa, Maimane, said many people have asked the question, “what has been the challenge of South Africa in the last nine years,” and he responded and said South Africa doesn’t have a Jacob Zuma problem and, but people have a great opportunity to change their approach to democracy by voting.

“We don’t have a Jacob Zuma problem, we have an ANC problem,” Maimane added.

The ONE SA leader made a comment on twitter about the ANC’s campaign in Soweto last week where President Cyril Ramaphosa visited an old woman. Check below:

Coceka Magubeni