Magwaza-Msibi’s daughter, Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede pays tribute to her mum

Johannesburg- A week after politician and former deputy minister of Science and Technology Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi passed on, her daughter, and actress Gugu Gumede broke her silence and spoke in honour of her late mother.

Gumede took it to her Twitter account where she wrote a heartfelt message to her late mother saying she was a giant.

“There is never a point in life where one wishes to walk the path that I am on: but such is life- we are born, we fulfil our assignment to the best of our abilities, and we depart.

She added that her mother came from a not-so-glamorous background and had to break many generational curses and blessed many families in-between. The Uzalo actress known for her role as Mamlambo said her mother was a dedicated public servant, a pioneer and activist who changed many lives.

“To my brother and I, though, she was mommy, my best friend, my confidant, my greatest fan, my prayer warrior. Our queen that we dearly loved and revered, words will never be enough to express our appreciation for the love and affection that she single-handedly raised us with,” she said.

She continued to say they thank God that she lived long enough to watch her children be successes in their own rights, and bless her for it in return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gugu Gumede (@itsgugugumede)

She concluded by thanking her fans and friends for being supportive to her and her family during this time.

“I may not be able to answer every call, text or DM but I see them and I’m appreciative. May God continue to bless you all and watch over your loved ones,” said Gumede.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni