MacG wins podcaster of the year award

Johannesburg – Founder and owner of Podcast and Chill, MacGyver Mukwevho, has taken an award home, after winning Best Podcaster of the year at the Global Media and Entertainment awards.

MacG’s podcast has challenged South African traditional broadcasting and taken the online broadcasting industry by storm as it continues to grow, with different segments.

Famous for his authentic interviews which make his chillers who watch and listen to the podcast relate and see the guests in a different positive light, he has recently secured a channel O deal.

MacG’s co-host Solomzi “Solphenduka” Phenduka has thanked MacG, he even said he voted for Podcast and Chill at the local government elections.

last year this time. I was only relevent to my Facebook friends where I pos alot. my Twitter account had 5 followers. All Bots. Fortunately one of my Facebook friends was my old YFM colleague @MacGUnleashed. Thank you brother. — Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) October 29, 2021

Coceka Magubeni