News

MacG wins podcaster of the year award

By Coceka Magubeni
Mac G

Johannesburg – Founder and owner of Podcast and Chill, MacGyver Mukwevho, has taken an award home, after winning Best Podcaster of the year at the Global Media and Entertainment awards.

MacG’s podcast has challenged South African traditional broadcasting and taken the online broadcasting industry by storm as it continues to grow, with different segments.

Famous for his authentic interviews which make his chillers who watch and listen to the podcast relate and see the guests in a different positive light, he has recently secured a channel O deal.

MacG’s co-host Solomzi “Solphenduka” Phenduka has thanked MacG, he even said he voted for Podcast and Chill at the local government elections.

 

 

 

