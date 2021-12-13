Mabuza steps in for Ramaphosa following Covid-19 scare

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment at his presidential home in Cape Town for mild Covid-19 symptoms, after he tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The presidency released a statement that confirmed that Ramaphosa contracted the virus.

A statement read that, the President started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service of former deputy president FW de Klerk held in Cape Town.

While delivering his eulogy in honour of the de Klerk who passed away last month, Ramaphosa was seen coughing in the course of his speech.

On his recent visit to four West African states, Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were tested for Covid-19 in all countries.

Ramaphosa and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal last week Wednesday, after obtaining negative test results.

He also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.

With Ramaphosa isolating and possibly out of the office for the entire week, he has roped in some help to fulfil his Presidential duties.

His Deputy, David Mabuza has been called up to step in for Ramaphosa for the entire week.

The President has asked Deputy President Mabuza to take the reins while he self isolates in Cape Town.

The virus comes in a crucial moment for Ramaphosa, who reportedly was in plans to meet with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) this week.

Ramaphosa was expected to make some major moves this week, in which it was related to reinforcing adjustments to the nationwide lockdown, following Covid-19 spike.

Following the detected Omicron variant, South Africa has reported over 10 000 and 20 000 confirmed cases over past few weeks.

