M-Net’s Legacy to come to an end after Season 2 in 2022

Johannesburg – It’s been confirmed that M-Net’s local Telenovela, Legacy will come to an end in February next year.

“After a two year run the channel will be exploring new avenues to entertain its loyal viewers in order to cater to their new and evolving desire for limited series” read the channel’s statement.

The show featuring many of Isidingo’s former cast including Michelle Botes, Robert Whitehead, Kgomotoso Christopher and others, was also produced by Tshedza. The production house said they will conclude the shooting of the second season in February 2022, but the show will air until September 2022.

Nomsa Philiso, Executive Head: Programming, MultiChoice Group said that Whilst Legacy is a popular show, viewers have indicated that they now want more limited series rather than long-running telenovelas.

“The success of our local strategy depends on how well we tune into what our customers would like to see on their screens,” she said.

She further added that M-Net and Tshedza are aligned on the change in strategic direction and will be managing the impact on cast and crew. The entities have a long-standing working relationship and will continue collaborating on projects such as the award winning The River which has just been renewed for season 5.

“Working with M-Net channel 101 has always been a dream for us as a company, and we thank the channel for their incredible support and encouragement in bringing Legacy to life. All our writers, crew members and actors have poured their hearts and souls into this project. We applaud MultiChoice Group for continuing to support local content and look forward to working on other exciting projects in future,” said Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon, co-owners of Tshedza Productions.

