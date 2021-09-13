REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Lusanda Beja’s gospel music extravaganza leaves people in high spirits

By Coceka Magubeni
Lusanda Beja

Johannesburg – It was a weekend of jubilation for South African gospel music lovers, especially after not being able to go or host concerts due to Covid-19 protocols.

The much-awaited Indumiso Enkulu gospel extravaganza founded by gospel sensation Lusanda Beja commenced in Cape Town and its growth saw it going to other cities like Durban, East London and Johannesburg.

Held at House of Treasures Ministries in Johannesburg, the show had among the attendees, familiar faces in showbiz, such as, actress Natasha Thahane and soul and R&B singer Langa Mavuso.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lusanda Beja (@lusanda_beja)

With the venue being confirmed as 90% sold out, Beja described the experience as a true revival.

“I don’t know if the lyrics of the songs we were singing last night sank on anybody else as they did with me. This was a true revival! #Alignment #Restoration #iNdumisoEnkulu,” he wrote on his Instagram. “Before the show even began people we already connecting #JesuLidwala. THANK YOU, JOHANNESBURG,” he added.

Among other artists who blessed the crowd with worship and praise songs was the founder of the show himself, Dr Tumi, Sbu Noah,Collen Maluleke, Kholeka, Lebo Sekgobela and Xolly Mncwango.

Sibusiso “Sbu Noah” Mthembu posted on Twitter that he is still trying to recover from the concert.

