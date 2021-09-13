Lusanda Beja’s gospel music extravaganza leaves people in high spirits

Johannesburg – It was a weekend of jubilation for South African gospel music lovers, especially after not being able to go or host concerts due to Covid-19 protocols.

The much-awaited Indumiso Enkulu gospel extravaganza founded by gospel sensation Lusanda Beja commenced in Cape Town and its growth saw it going to other cities like Durban, East London and Johannesburg.

Held at House of Treasures Ministries in Johannesburg, the show had among the attendees, familiar faces in showbiz, such as, actress Natasha Thahane and soul and R&B singer Langa Mavuso.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lusanda Beja (@lusanda_beja)

With the venue being confirmed as 90% sold out, Beja described the experience as a true revival.

“I don’t know if the lyrics of the songs we were singing last night sank on anybody else as they did with me. This was a true revival! #Alignment #Restoration #iNdumisoEnkulu,” he wrote on his Instagram. “Before the show even began people we already connecting #JesuLidwala. THANK YOU, JOHANNESBURG,” he added.

Voice? Gone!!! 😂😂😂

Feet? Hurt like hell 😂💔

Body? Tired!!!!! 😂

Heart? FULFILLED, GRATEFUL, PELO E POMPA DI DANONE!!!!!!!!! 🥺🙏❤️ Sang my lungs out at the concert 🥺let it all out, felt the presence and all🥺ag man what a wholesome night it was, 🥺🙏❤️#indumisoenkulu pic.twitter.com/XkcvcJ5GWI — Ramadimetja (@rk_pale) September 12, 2021

Among other artists who blessed the crowd with worship and praise songs was the founder of the show himself, Dr Tumi, Sbu Noah,Collen Maluleke, Kholeka, Lebo Sekgobela and Xolly Mncwango.

Sibusiso “Sbu Noah” Mthembu posted on Twitter that he is still trying to recover from the concert.

Still trying to recover from last night! What an awesome time we had!!! Big ups @lusanda_beja!!! May God continue to lift you up Bhuti!!! You are a blessing to thus generation. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#IndumisoEnkulu pic.twitter.com/m5MnN26JEG — ADavidKindOfPsalmNowAvailable (@SbuNoah) September 12, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here. Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni