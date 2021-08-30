Lucky Lekgwathi hurt by empty promises

Johannesburg – Former Orlando Pirates veteran and captain Lucky Lekgwathi is struggling to get his restaurant, which was looted and vandalised during the recent violent unrest, to rise from the ashes.

The restaurant, Grootman, which opened in April in Kliptown, Soweto was not spared when protests erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and businesses were looted and destroyed following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma last month for contempt of a Constitutional Court order. Lekgwathi, who played for the Buccaneers for 14 years, told Sunday World that he had only managed to raise R35 000 of the R400 000 that he initially invested in the business.

“I am humbled and ‘thank you very much’ to those who contributed. Such incidents can really kill your dreams,” said Lekgwathi.

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena