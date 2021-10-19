Lucky ABSA jackpot winner bags over R6 million with R20 ticket

Johannesburg- The National Lottery Operator, Ithuba has announced that the Lotto plus 2 jackpot from Saturday 16 October 2021 of over R6 Million has been won.

The winning ticket was purchased on the ABSA Banking APP.

The winner spent only R20 on the winning ticket using the Quick Pick selection method to select the winning numbers of 10, 11, 28, 36, 38, 40, and Bonus Ball 19.

Ceo of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “A huge congratulations to our newest Lotto Plus 2 multi-millionaire, our Winner Services Department is ready to receive the winner. The first step will be to validate the winning ticket and offer the winner free trauma counselling and financial advisory services to assist the winner with their financial planning, as we do with all winners of R50 000 and above. We encourage all players, to check their tickets as they may be our latest Millionaire.”

“Players must ensure that they complete the back of their lottery ticket with their full name, identity number, and address immediately after purchase,” said Mabuza

You could be one Phanda, Push, Play, away from being the next Multi-Millionaire. The total estimated value for the Powerball and Powerball plus jackpots for tonight’s draw on 19 October 2021 is estimated at R64 Million.

The Powerball estimated jackpot is at a massive R42 Million and the PowerBall PLUS estimated jackpot is at a cool R22 million.

Anelisa Sibanda